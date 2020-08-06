Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Today In Sports History: Asante Kotoko angrily abandon match in 88th minute

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

On this day 6 August 2000 (Exactly 20 years ago today) The Ghanaian Premier League match between Soccer Mountaineers, Okwawu United and Fabulous Kumasi Asante Kotoko played at the Nkawkaw park ended abruptly in the 88th minute when Kotoko refused to play.



At that time Okwawu were leading 1-0 from a beautiful goal scored by centre forward Ernest Boateng in the 72nd minute after keeper Osei Boateng failed to grab a first-time shot by Okwawu’s right half back, John Maclean.



In the 88th minute, Okwawu’s coach J. E. Sarpong allegedly stretched forth his hand to give instructions to his players near the Okwawu’s technical bench when it co-incidently hit Kotoko’s central defender, Emmanuel Nkrumah, who was about to effect a throw at that spot.



Nkrumah fell to the ground and Kotoko’s German coach, Ernst Middendorp, rushed to the scene where he engaged in hot exchanges with coach Sarpong.



This nearly created a pandemonium but the early intervention of numerous security personel on the field restored sanity.



There was a five-minutes hold-up. But when Tema-based class one referee P. K. Aziza whistled for the recommencement of the game, the Kotoko coach then called his players off the field. They later left the park but Okwawu players remained on the field before referee Aziza whistled to end proceedings.



Elsewhere;



On this day 6 August 2011 (Exactly 9 years ago today) Jordan Anagblah was elected the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association by the Executive Committee.



The late Greater Accra RFA Chairman picked 15 votes to beat Fred Pappoe’s 5 votes at the Ex.Co’s maiden meeting in accordance with Article 29.3 of the GFA Statutes.



On this day 6 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) West African Football Academy ended their winless against Hearts of Oak in grand style by thrashing the Phobians 3-0 at the WAFA Arena in Sogakope in the Ghana Premier League .



WAFA scored all three goals under 26 minutes in the first half to hand Hearts a real reality check.



Togolese Komla Agbengniadan braced a first-half brace – two goals sandwiched between Charles Boateng’s fabulous non-dropped volley which sailed in between Soulama Abdoulaye’s legs.



On this day 6 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) Undefeated WBO Africa bantamweight champion Duke Micah rewrote history by defending his title and obtained a record of 18 career wins after knocking out Nigeria’s Yakuub Kareem (14-5-1).



Micah’s victory was confirmed after the eighth round when his contender, Yakuub threw in the towel during the break.



The boxing bout that was staged at the Hatrimani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium drew most of boxing fanatics to the mouthwatering scintillating slugfest.



“I did my best to come out peacefully and a nice face,” Micah said.



“This is my best fight because someone who can receive the punches and if you don’t work you will you will stop it for me and it was a good test for me” said Micah who continued to keep his towel clean after 18 fights.



The fight could have ended in the third round, when Micah connected a concrete punch to the fore head of Yakuub that floored him, but he was fortunate to beat referee Erasmus Owu’s count.



Yakuub kept his gloves tight although Micah’s fans anticipated his downfall.



On this day 6 April 1948 (Exactly 72 years ago today) Dutch super athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen won London Olympics 200m in 24.4 to become 1st women to claim 3 individual track & field gold at a Games, having already won 100m & 80m hurdles.



On this day 6 August 1948 (Exactly 72 years ago today) It was a Swedish 1-2 in the men’s 1,500m at the London Olympics with Henry Eriksson (3:49.8) beating team mate Lennart Strand by 0.6 seconds



On this day 6 August 1984 (Exactly 36 years ago today) American athlete Carl Lewis won long jump (8.54m), his second of 4 gold medals at Los Angeles Olympics.



On this day 6 August 1984 (Exactly 36 years ago today) After Americans Roger Kingdom & Greg Foster both equal the Olympic record in 110m hurdles semi’s in Los Angeles, Kingdom beat Foster in the final in a new Games record 13.20 seconds.



On this day 6 August 1992 (Exactly 28 years ago today) The US track team swept the medals in the long jump at the Barcelona Olympics as Carl Lewis win gold (28 feet, 5 1/2 inches), Mike Powell silver and Joe Greene bronze



On this day 6 August 1992 (Exactly 28 years ago today) Wrestler Bruce Baumgartner became the first American to win in three straight Olympics, capturing the gold in the 286-pound freestyle division in Barcelona.



On this day 6 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) Hoàng Xuân Vinh of Vietnam recorded 202.5 points to win the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics; Vietnam’s first ever gold medal in any Olympic event.



On this day 6 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago) Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszú set world record 4:26.36 to win the gold medal in the women’s 400m individual medley at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics



On this day 6 August 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) Australian women’s 4 × 100m freestyle relay team of Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie, Bronte Campbell & Cate Campbell set a new world record 3:30.65 to win gold ahead of US and Canada at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics



On this day 6 August 2001 (Exactly 19 years ago today) Two-time champion Marion Jones was disqualified and had her string of 42 consecutive 100m final victories snapped by Zhanna Pintusevich-Block of Ukraine at the World Athletics Championships in Edmonton, Canada



On this 6 August 1966 (Exactly 54 years ago today) Muhammad Ali knocked out English boxer Brian London in round 3 at Earl’s Court in London to retain his undisputed world heavyweight title



On this day 6 August 2006 (Exactly 14 years ago today) Tiger Woods (30) became the youngest player to compile 50 PGA Tour wins with a 3 stroke victory over Jim Furyk in the Buick Open at Grand Blanc, Michigan





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.