To be honest, we wanted to win - Tariq Lamptey reveals Black Stars' 2022 World Cup target

Sports News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey insists the Black Stars gave their best at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but it was not enough.



The four-time African champions failed to progress past the group stage after two defeats and a win.



Despite the disappointment, the former England youth international is confident of a bright future with the national team.



“To be honest, we always tried our best. We worked as hard as possible and we go on the pitch to win. We weren’t able to do that on this occasion but for sure in the future, we are working hard,” he told Joy Sports.



“We believe in ourselves and we have to keep going through challenges because football is never straightforward. There are always ups and downs and you have to be able to ride it. You have to have faith in yourself and faith in the team and that is something that we have.”



Lamptey will miss Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar due to an injury he picked while playing for Brighton against West Ham in March.