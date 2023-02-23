Titus Glover hit out at ‘annoying’ GFA for shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over Atsu death

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has lashed out at Ghana Football Association(GFA) for not handing Christian Atsu a call-up for the 2022 World Cup.



Titus holds that Atsu would have given a better performance as compared to other players who had the nod for the tournament held in Qatar.



Titus Glover, speaking on Asempa FM, called the FA's mourning of Atsu's death "fake" because he was left out of the squad.



"Those people at GFA are very annoying. They should stop sharing those crocodile tears. Atsu would have done better in the world cup we played recently in Qatar than some of the players they took there."



“Players like Partey and Inaki didn’t really pull their weight there. Atsu would have done better than them.



Titus accused the FA of intentionally phasing Christian Atsu out of the team before his death.



"Look at the free kick he scored prior to his death. They internally took him off and then are there shedding crocodile tears,” he said angrily.



Christian Atsu last played for the Black Stars in 2019. He made a total of 60 appearances in his international career, scoring 10 goals.



He was trapped to death following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2023. He was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18 after his body was recovered lifeless.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below























EE/KPE