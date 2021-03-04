Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Timing and circumstance will determine everything – Nana Yaw Amponsah on Kotoko coaching job

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah says timing and circumstance will determine whether the club appoints a substantive coach or not.



The Porcupine Warriors parted ways with Maxwell Konadu in December to end his three-year contract with the club after an unimpressive start to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



In spite of that, the club’s hierarchy named Abdul Gazale and Johnson Smith to lead the team and has since lived up to expectations.



Asked if the club will be going in for an expatriate coach, the former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate said timing and circumstance will determine their next course of action.



"Going forward, timing and circumstances will determine everything and I believe when is not broken you don’t fix it. So with time, we will make sure we keep pushing for the best,” he said.