Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Timelines: Major events of Palmer versus GFA case which lasted eleven months

Palmer wanted CAS to nullify last year's GFA elections

Whenever the GFA President or any of his executive members spoke, the general impression was that they either did not care or cared little about the outcome of the Palmer case.



But hard as they tried, it was easy to read between the lines that they were not unconcerned about the case which had the potential of toppling their administration.



The John Mahama government often mention the 2012 election petition as one of the things that impeded their success and it is not hard to understand why.



So, for association that had gone through a turbulent period of normalization, it is not out of place to assume that the strides of the FA has been impacted by the CAS case.



Credit to Kurt and his cohorts who have performed satisfactorily the past eleven months amid the uncertainties of a CAS ruling and a certain virus.



But now the legal battle is over and as predicted by the FA, victory is their portion.



It has been eleven months of thrilling legal battle and www.ghanaweb.com brings you the timeline of major events within the period.



Palmer disqualified from GFA race on October 4



Osei Kwaku Palmer was declared ineligible to contest the GFA elections after the Vetting Committee found him unfit to stand.



He was found guilty of breaching the FA’s codes of ethics.



Palmer files appeal at GFA October 7



Palmer appealed the ruling of the Elections Committee on grounds that he was unfairly treated.



GFA dismisses Palmer’s appeal on October 8



Palmer was unfortunate on his appeal as the NC threw him out. The decision meant that only CAS could arbitrate the case.



Palmer files appeal at CAS on October 11



Palmer ran to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to seek redress over his disqualification.



Palmer also prayed CAS to put an injunction on the FA election.



GFA files defense on October 21



GFA indicated their readiness to fight the case by filing their defense at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.



CAS rejects Palmer’s injunction request on October 25



On the morning of the GFA elections, CAS ruled that the plea for injunction requested by Palmer had been rejected.



It paved for the elections to be held and Kurt Okraku won as President with Mark Addo as his deputy.



Palmer pays 22,000 Swiss Francs to CAS in January 2020



As required, Palmer had to pay the amount to the court before the judges sit on the matter.



The GFA had to do same but they declined which forced Palmer to pay on their behalf on February 25.



Palmer would have gotten a refund had he won.



CAS throws out GFA’s locus claims on June 25, 2020



The FA had written to CAS with the information that it had no jurisdiction on that particular case.



CAS ruled that it is within its remit to sit on the case.



CAS postpones ruling to August 4 on July 17 2020



CAS notified the two parties of its decision to reschedule ruling on the matter.



That was the first postponement.



CAS postpones ruling again on August 4



Ghanaians were left disappointed as CAS swerved them. Journalists kept refreshing the CAS website for the judgement but it never came.



A day after the fiasco, CAS announced September 1 as the new day for judgement.



CAS announces verdict on September 2



Judgement finally came on September 2 and it was a blow to Palmer and victory to the FA.



All four relief which were being sought by Palmer were rejected by CAS.



The ruling has placed Palmer’s presidential ambitions in limbo.

