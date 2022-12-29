‘Time will tell’ - Mohammed Kudus on Ajax future

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars poster boy, Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that he is not thinking about the transfer speculations involving him.



According to him, he currently does not know which club he will sign for if he is to leave Ajax in the January transfer window.



Answering questions from journalists on his next destination at a program in Nima over the weekend, Mohammed Kudus stressed that only time will tell.



“Time will tell. For now, I’m here enjoying my time with my Nima people and that is the most important thing. When we get back there (Ajax) then we can talk about that one,” the talented youngster said.



Mohammed Kudus, 22, was the star for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup staged in Qatar.



At that tournament, he scored two goals and provided one assist after playing in all three Group H matches.



He is now a transfer target of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, as well as FC Barcelona.