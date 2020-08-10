Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Time to focus on a foreign contract - Christopher Bonney reveals after Hearts exit

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Christopher Bonney

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Defender, Christopher Bonney is eyeing a move abroad after ending his contract with the Ghana Premier League giant.



Bonney has had stints with some local clubs including, Asante Kotoko, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The right-back said it is time for him to go abroad and secure a foreign contract after playing for the two biggest clubs in the country.



"I didn't renew my contract with Hearts because I was not fitting into the squad of the new coach. It would be time-wasting if I continued my stay at Hearts of Oak" Bonny told Kumasi based OTEC FM.



He added: "It's very fortunate and a big privilege to play for both Kotoko and Hearts. It's not easy for a player to serve the two biggest clubs in Ghana. Though my doors are open for any local club, I am now focusing on a foreign contract".



Bonney was among four others, Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, and Abubakar Troare who were released by the Ghana Premier League giant on Friday after their contracts expired.

