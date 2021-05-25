Time to break the curse - Dan Quaye to Hearts of Oak players

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Accra Hearts of Oak hasn't won the league in over a decade



• The Phobians will face a tough clash on Sunday, May 30 against Berekum Chelsea



• Dan Quaye was a member of the Hearts Champions League winning team



Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye, has charged the players to do everything within their power to end the club's 11-year trophy drought.



Accra Hearts of Oak last won a trophy in 2009 and that is the only trophy the Phobians have seen in their trophy cabinet in over a decade.



As they currently lead the Ghana Premier League table on goal difference ahead of rivals Asante Kotoko, Dan Quaye has urged the players to seize the opportunity and make a name for themselves.



“This is the time to break the jinx. The current players are capable of doing that because they have the quality and experience to excel."



“Looking at their performance, the players seem determined to leave a good legacy at the club and they can only do that by winning the league title."



“They have to try their best so that they shall be remembered for ending this long trophy drought,” he said as reported by footballghana.



