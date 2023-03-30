Throwback to when Rihanna fell in love with Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American-Barbadian singer, Rihanna in 2014 declared his support for the Black Stars of Ghana during the 19th edition of the FIFA World Cup hosted by Brazil because of Kevin-Prince Boateng.



On June 16, 2014 when the Black Stars were playing against the US Male Soccer team, the American "betrayed" her country and supported Ghana because she had eyes for the handsome Boateng who at the time was playing for AC Milan.



Rihanna on the matchday posted a cute photo of Kevin-Prince Boateng before following up with another on her Instagram page which instantly became a trending issue.



“Da Bae doe! I might have to be team Ghana on this one idc idc idc,” she posted with the image of the former Black Stars player.



Da Bae doe according to report is a street term often used in Western Florida and could mean baby, boo, or sweetie.



The Black Starts despite Rihanna's support lost 2-1 to the US in their opening game in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.





Da Bae doe! I might have to be team Ghana on this one idc idc idc pic.twitter.com/3GDQPU5KGe — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 16, 2014

JE/KPE