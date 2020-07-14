Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Three years on: Where are the injured Kotoko accident players?

Former Asante Kotoko duo Baba Mahama and Ollenu Ashitey

About three years ago, the second biggest tragedy in football, in the 21st century happened when Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident on the Nkwakaw highway on their way back to Kumasi from Accra.



The Porcupine Warriors were returning to Kumasi to prepare for their super clash against their sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak after their 1-0 lost to Inter Allies F.C in the Ghana Premier League.



The accident claimed the life of deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare and injured several of the playing body including the coach Steve Polack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey.



Three years on, there have been complaints from the victims of the accident that the club is yet to compensate them for the tragedy as the carers of some of the players involved have taken a nosedive.



Today, GhanaWeb looks at the current destinations of some of the injured players and their career progress after the accident in 2017.



Michael Akuffo, Ashitey Ollenu, Baba Mahama, Seth Opare, Isaac Amoako, Richard Osei Agyemang and defender Eric Donkor were among the players who were injured through the accident.



Though some of the players like Ashitey Ollenu, Seth Opare, and Baba Maham are without clubs at the moment, others like Isaac Amoako, Michael Akuffo, Erick Donkor and Richard Osei Agyemang now ply their trade for Premier League sides Dreams FC, King Faisal, and Ashantigold respectively.



Ashitey Ollenu and youngster Baba Mahama, who had huge prospects from Techmina City FC before joining the Porcupine Warriors, couldn't replicate their form before the accident and hence they were eventually released by the club for non-performance.



Seth Opare was released by Kotoko just a year after the tragedy for failing to impress his technical handlers.



The same thing happened to Baba Mahama as his contract was terminated by the Porcupines a year after, with the club announcing it via its Official twitter handle: “We wish to formally announce the mutual contract termination of Baba Mahama. We're grateful for his services and wish him the best!”





Meanwhile, Ollenu Ashitey, who has been vociferous in the fight for the club to pay their compensation, also had his contract terminator just a year after the tragedy.