Three reasons why West Ham United move is perfect for Mohammed Kudus' career

Mohammed Kudus is one step away from completing his transfer to West Ham United.



According to various sources, West Ham United have agreed personal terms with Kudus and are nearing the end of negotiations with Ajax over a €42 million transfer fee.



Due to his remarkable talent, the midfielder is highly regarded and is expected to become one of the finest players the African continent has produced.



He has a high ceiling, thus many Ghanaians are invested in his growth, which has sparked a debate regarding whether West Ham United is the best club to accelerate Kudus' development or slow it down.



In light of the discussion, GhanaWeb has compiled three reasons why Kudus Mohammed should join West Ham United.



Guaranteed game time in favorite roles



Kudus is getting to his peak years and would only need more game time to unleash his talents.



At West Ham, he has a guaranteed spot on the wings, similar to his last years at Ajax. However, he would face competition from Bowen who has been remarkable for the club in the last few years.



Kudus will also get the chance to deploy in his favorite number 10 role as West Ham United lack a creator.



Platform for career advancement



Mohammed Kudus' career has grown steadily since graduating from the Right To Dream Academy in 2018.



In his early years in Europe, he spent two years at Nordsjaelland, where he acclimatised and shaped his talent. After two seasons, he joined Ajax, where he is now in his fourth season.



He's had a fantastic career playing for clubs that have allowed him to develop his talent without a lot of strain. As a result, a move to West Ham and, more specifically, the Premier League is the next important step on his path to fulfilling his full potential and exhibiting the achievements of his years of development.



Becomes poster boy



Mohammed Kudus is currently the poster boy for Ajax and could enjoy the same title at West Ham United due to his clout.



He is currently one of the best under-23 talents in the World and with West Ham United losing their marksman Declan Rice this summer that title is up for grabs.



However, he could face competition from Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta who has stepped up after the departure of Rice.



