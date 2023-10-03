Three reasons why Mohammed Kudus has not started a Premier League game for West Ham yet

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian star player Mohammed Kudus made a high-profile move to Premier League side West Ham United from Dutch club Ajax during the transfer window.



However, since joining the London-based club, Kudus is yet to start a game in the Premier League and has often been used as a substitute.



His first start for West Ham came in the UEFA Europa League, where he managed to score two goals against Serbian side TSG, but he has mostly been on the bench in league matches.



Here are three reasons why Mohammed Kudus has not yet started a Premier League game for West Ham:



Kudus doesn't pass a lot



One potential reason for Kudus not starting could be concerns about his passing abilities. While he is known for his dribbling skills, his ability to distribute timely is questionable. In particular, his long-range passing accuracy and short passing have raised questions. West Ham relies on midfielders to create chances for their strikers, and if Kudus is not releasing ball on time then there is a problem.



Jarrod Bowen's Excellent Form



The West Ham winger has been in exceptional form, scoring five goals in his last few games. Bowen has become West Ham's most potent attacking player, making it difficult for the manager to justify dropping him to accommodate Kudus, who is relatively new to the team. Bowen's consistency and goal-scoring ability make it challenging for Kudus to secure a starting role in the squad.



Competition with Lucas Paqueta



Another factor impacting Kudus's playing time is the presence of Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian playmaker with similar abilities. Paqueta has been a creative force for West Ham, providing chances for Bowen and other strikers to score.



While Paqueta may have only contributed with a goal and an assist this season, his overall impact on the team's attacking play is highly regarded. It is a challenging request to argue that Kudus should start ahead of Paqueta given the Brazilian's importance to the team.



