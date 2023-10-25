Three popular politicians in Ghana have been attacked for their views on sports betting

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian politicians have found themselves in the crosshairs of public opinion for their views on sports betting as it gripped the youth, sparking fervent debates on the cultural and economic implications of this industry.



The issue centres on the recent introduction of a 10% tax on betting and lottery winnings by the government, a move intended to curb excessive gambling, particularly among the youth.



While some leaders have welcomed this measure as a step in the right direction, others have expressed concerns that it may foster complacency and idleness.



Among the politicians involved in this heated discussion are Pius Enam Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, and Hassan Ayariga, leader of the All People's Congress (APC).



Their differing opinions have sparked reactions across the nation as Ghana grapples with the impact of sports betting on its younger generation.



Here's a closer look at what some of these politicians have stated:



Pius Hadzide



Pius Enam Hadzide, the CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), faced significant criticism after expressing his support for the government's introduction of a 10% tax on bet and lottery winnings. Hadzide's stance centred on the belief that this tax would serve as a disincentive for gambling, particularly among the nation's youth.



In an interview with Citi TV, he said, "So we have always advocated that the government should take steps to discourage gambling. We were looking at both legislative and physical measures, such as tax measures, to discourage and disincentivize people from indulging in excessive betting, especially now that our own research has indicated that the vast majority of the youth in our country are drifting into that area.



"In our view, it is a ticking time bomb. So we applaud the government because we have brought up this matter before past and present officers of state, and we are excited that the government is finally listening to us and implementing measures to disincentivize gambling.”



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, also found himself embroiled in controversy for his assertion that betting could inadvertently nurture a culture of complacency, laziness, and idleness among the younger generation. He argued that the government's decision to impose a 10% withholding tax on winnings from betting and lotteries was justified.



The Suame Member of Parliament (MP) asserted, “As an individual, I do not participate in the lottery because I do not believe in it. I do not have faith in luck. Instead, one should toil diligently, and blessings will follow.”



Hassan Ayariga



Hassan Ayariga, the leader of the All People's Congress (APC), faced strong opposition for his staunch stance against sports betting. During an interview on 3FM, Ayariga labelled sports betting as a "menace" that was negatively impacting Ghana's youth. He declared his intention to ban sports betting in the country if he were to come into power.



He said, "I will cancel betting and make it illegal. Why do you bet? What do you mean by betting? When I need young people like them to sit on computers and design things and build the country where we have the highest technology in the world, you are sitting down doing betting."



Ayariga's remarks triggered widespread criticism, with some youth expressing their disagreement with his proposed ban on sports betting.



JNA/KPE