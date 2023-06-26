Three national team talents endorsed by Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan's eye for talent has become topical on social media.



Gyan has been acknowledged and lauded for bringing to light seemly unnoticed players who go on to become vital members of national teams.



Ghanaians' admiration for Gyan's effort comes on the heels of Emmanuel Yeboah's spectacular performance for the Black Meteors against Congo at the 2023 U-23 AFCON.



The youngster scored two goals in the game just four days after Gyan praised him on Twitter as a special talent.



Emmanuel Yeboah has joined a growing list of national talents endorsed by Asamoah Gyan.



Here are three national team players endorsed by Asamoah Gyan



Majeed Ashimeru



Asamoah Gyan revealed his admiration for Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru after the player was omitted from the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He took to Twitter to vent his frustration, rating the former WAFA man as Ghana's best midfielder after Thomas Partey.



"This guy @MajeedAshimeruis the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh" Gyan tweeted with an image of Majeed Ashimeru," he tweeted on March 22, 2022.



Ashimeru was later invited to Ghana's 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola in March. He had a fantastic cameo in the second leg as Ghanaians credited Gyan for spotting his talent.



Ernest Nuamah



Asamoah Gyan has labelled Ernest Nuamah's call-up to the Black Stars in June 2023 as excellent.



"Ernest Numah's call-up to the Black Stars is excellent because he is a good player," he told Asempa FM.



The Black Stars' all-time leading scorer recalled noticing Nuamah during U-23 AFCON qualifiers and singing his praises.



"I posted him after the Black Meteors qualified for the CAF U-23 AFCON and I said he will be a good player and I am happy with his inclusion," he added.



Currently, Nuamah is the most highly-rated U-23 player in the country.



Emmaneul Yeboah



Black Meteors striker, Emmanuel Yeboah had higher praises from Gyan after netting a hattrick in Meteors' friendly against Zamalek.



"I can’t wait to see @yeboah99ideas15 at the big stage, I love his passion and ability to learn all the time, am not surprised he scored 3 goals in his first start for the National Team. Wish him and the Team all the best, I also started from the Meteors. Go Ghana," Gyan tweeted.



Yeboah, during Ghana's first game against Congo in the U-23 AFCON, came off the bench hit a double, and provided an assist to help Ghana win the game 3-2. He was named man-of-them-match after his phenomenal display.



The striker is on the lips of many Ghanaians at the moment.





EE/FNOQ