Three members of IMC appointed to run Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA)

Tennis News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) have appointed a three-member management committee to oversee the activities of the group on an interim basis.



However, the group has proposed November as the new date to elect new officers to run the association on a full-term basis.



These were the outcome of an emergency meeting held in Kumasi by the members to deliberate on matters affecting the association.



The three-member interim management is now made up of Naa Abdulai Abdul Razak, Chairman, Tweneboah Kodua, spokesperson, and Philip Boateng, secretary.



The three are regional chairmen for Upper West, Ashanti, and Eastern respectively.



Speaking to this reporter after the meeting, Tweneboah Kodua, a member and spokesperson of the IMC said their mandate is to administer the office they are now occupying transparently and democratically.



He noted that they are also to rekindle the passion and love for the game of table tennis as it pertained previously.



He said that the IMC is to organize a transparent and smooth national election in November and also ensure a smooth transition process.



"Our mandate is to run a democratic administration and ensure we lay a good foundation for a transparent election leading to a smooth transition of power. We are also to ensure that we begin the revolution of making the table tennis game attractive to the youth by re-introducing street to street participation", he stated.



Issues:



The GTTA has had some issues regarding the rendering of proper and appropriate accounts by the outgoing leadership chaired by Mawuko Afadzinu.



The association at a meeting agreed that they would use the 2015 constitution which was drafted in 2010 until a new one is drafted, deliberated upon, and approved.