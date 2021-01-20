Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Three Kotoko players to miss game against Ebusua Dwarfs

Asante Kotoko drew their last game against WAFA

Asante Kotoko midfielder Abdul Latif Anabila is a major doubt for his side's Premier League game with Ebusua Dwarfs after limping off at a training session.



The 23-year-old has not featured for the Porcupine Warriors in their last games since testing positive for coronavirus ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture against Al Hilal.



He handed Kotoko an injury scare after limping off at their last training as the team prepares for the Ebusua Dwarfs game at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium later today. Wednesday, January 20.



Anabila received treatment from the club's medical team at training and looked to be in some discomfort as he hobbled towards the team's bus.



He's likely to miss the matchday seven outstanding game with Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The highly-rated midfielder has made only four league appearances for Kotoko so far this season.



Meanwhile, Sulley Muniru and Kwame Adom Frimpong are also set to miss Asante Kotoko's game against Ebusua Dwarfs an outstanding match week seven fixture on Wednesday, coach Johnson Smith has confirmed.



Sulley was handed his debut Kotoko start against WAFA in Sogakope over the weekend but the combative midfielder had to replaced by Samuel Frimpong in the early stages having sustained a knock.



Also, Adom Frimpong, who missed the trip to Volta due to injury has still not recovered hence will miss their game against The Crabs in the midweek.