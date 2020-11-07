Sports News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Three Hearts of Oak players test positive for coronavirus

The three players are likely to miss the first game of the season

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that three members of their playing body have tested positive for coronavirus.



The club, in a social media post said that following the mandatory coronavirus test that was carried out by the government, three of its players have been declared patients of the virus.



They stated that the trio have been isolated and are undergoing treatment. The club wished the players speedy recovery.



“Three people out of the team that went for corona test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon”, the club tweeted.



Hearts are so far the first and only Ghana Premier League club to announce that a member of their playing body have succumbed to the virus.



It makes it interesting because long before the government’s sanctioned tests were done, the players were training and had certainly come into contact with their colleagues and other club staff.



It is a major blow for the club who are likely to miss the players in their first match of the 2020/2021 season.



Hearts will travel to Dormaa to play Aduana Stars in the topliner of the opening week of the season.



The Phobians have also been linked with Black Stars B coach, Ibrahim Tanko although GhanaWeb sources say there is no truth in those reports.





????| Covid-19 Update

