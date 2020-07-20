Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three Ghanaian players suffer relegation in La Liga

Bab Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Iddrisu

Three players suffered relegation in the Spanish La Liga after their clubs were demoted to the Segunda Division as the season culminated on Sunday.



Lumor Agbenyenu, Baba Iddrisu and Baba Rahman who ply their trade with Spanish side Real Mallorca were unable to keep their club in top-flight football resulting in the demotion of their club at the end of the 2019/20 season.



Real Mallorca who lost three of their last 5 games, winning just one and drawing the other succumbed to relegation along with Leganes and Espanyol.



However, Joseph Aidoo’s Celta Vigo managed to escape relegation with just a point difference from 17th placed Leganes after earning a point over Espanyol in their final game.



Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman who are on loan at Real Mallorca could be on their way out of the club following the expiration of their loan deals at the club. The two players loan deals expired in June but prolonged their stay to end the season.



Lumor Agbenyenu who signed a € 2.5 million contract with the Portuguese side, Sporting CP has two more years on his contract whiles Baba Rahaman’s contract with Chelsea comes to an end.



The 25-year-old has made 23 appearances with ‘The Blues’ with three loan spells at Schalke 04, Reims and Mallorca. His contract is yet to be renewed as it expires this year.



24-year-old, Baba Iddrisu signed a four-year contract with Real Mallorca this year and is expected to leave the club with interest from other European clubs in the elite divisions.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.