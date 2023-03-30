Three French Ligue 1 clubs interested in Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Three French Ligue 1 clubs are said to be interested in signing highly-rated Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah.



The 19-year-old is enjoying an amazing season with Danish side FC Nordjaelland, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists in 21 games.



Nuamah has been on the radar of several clubs following his explosive display for his outfit this campaign.



Marseille, Rennes, and Lille are reportedly ready to battle for the signature of the highly-rated youngster in the upcoming window.



It is said Dutch giants Ajax are also monitoring Nuamah and could make a move for the forward should Mohammed Kudus depart.



The Black Meteors forward currently has three years left on his contract and has 7 million Euros release clause.



The forward has dominated headlines worldwide after explosive display for the Black Meteors in the 2023 U-23 AFCON qualifiers.



He played a huge role to propel the Ghana U-23 team to secure qualification to the AFCON tournament to be staged in Morocco June.