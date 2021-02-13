Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Three Division One League players earn Black Stars call up

Division One League logo

Three Division One League players have received their maiden call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers.



The players, Evans Etti (Accra Lions), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa), and Andy Kumi (Unistar Academy) have been handed the invitation by Black Stars Head Coach Charles Akonnor for the upcoming qualifying games against South Africa and Sao Tome.



The players have been in excellent form for their respective clubs in the ongoing Ghana National Division One League.



Evans Etti has netted 6 goals in 6 games for Accra Lions in their pursuit of a ticket to the Ghana Premier League from Zone 3.



Andy Kumi has banged in 7 goals in 6 matches for Bofoakwa who are also chasing a slot to the Ghanaian top-flight in Zone 1.



For Takyi Eshun he has been in dazzling form for Unistar Academy, netting 6 goals in 6 games.



The three players are part of a 32 man squad made of local-based players. They are expected to report for camping on Monday, February 15 at the M’Plaza Hotel at 9 am GMT.