Three American players who could torment Ghana in international friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A chance for redemption awaits the Black Stars in their game against the United States of America on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



After their lacklustre performance against Mexico on the eve of Sunday, October 15, 2023 which saw them lose 2-0, Chris Hughton’s side have an opportunity to make amends and conclude the October international break with a victory.



Ghana will however have to produce one of their finest performances in recent times to get one of the Americans who have in their ranks, some players of appreciable quality.



GhanaWeb highlights three of those players who are most likely to cause Ghana a headache on Wednesday dawn.



Yunus Musah



The 20-year-old AC Milan midfielder could have played for Ghana, Italy and even England but he chose to represent the United States of America despite both of his players being Ghanaians.



The midfielder has had a splendid start to life at AC Milan and is in great shape ahead of the game against the Black Stars.



Since making his debut in 2020, Musah has been a constant presence in the US team and will have an extra motivation to impress against Ghana.



“It’s definitely emotional to be playing against the country where my parents are from,” Musah said. “It’s special for them as well to see their son play against Ghana. And it’s going to be fun for me.”



Christian Pulisic



Ghana are currently experiencing a dearth in defence due to injuries to some key players. In the game against the United States of America, whoever is picked is the left-back is going to have one hell of a night as Christian Pulisic will most likely be deployed on the right flank.



The AC forward has found a new lease on life in Italy and coming into this game with high confidence. His pace trickery and eye for goals will be evident in the game.



Folarin Balogun



Like Musah, Balogun could have played for Nigeria or England but instead went with the United States of America.



Since making his debut in 2022, he has scored almost half of the goals scored by the UMNT and the defence of the Black Stars will have to stay alert to deal with his excellent movements.



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below











EK