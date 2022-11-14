Those who are not in the squad know why they didn’t make it – Otto Addo

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Ghana coach Otto Addo has refused to publicly reveal why he dropped two players who are having stellar performances at their various clubs but were overlooked when the final 26-man squad for the World Cup was announced on Monday, November 14.



Otto Addo during a press conference in Accra said Joseph Paintsil and Jeffery Schlupp, who were the two notable names in the squad are aware of the reasons they were not included in the squad.



"As a principle, I don't like to do to others what I don't want to be done to me. The team is like a family and whatever happens stays in the family. The players who did not make the squad know why they did not make it. I have spoken to them."



The exclusion of both Paintsil and Schlupp seems to have been the biggest news from the squad announcement, especially because they were not ruled out due to injury.



Other notable names absent from the squad included goalkeepers Joojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori who have both been ruled out due to last-minute injuries.



Ghana will begin camping for the 2022 World Cup this evening and will play their first game against Portugal on November 24.



