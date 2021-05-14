Thomas Tuchel outlines what Hudson-Odoi must do to reach his potential

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been advised by Thomas Tuchel that the only way he can reach his full potential at Chelsea is to drive himself to the very edge in every training session and game.



Hudson-Odoi had a breakthrough season in 2018-19, working his way into Maurizio Sarri's starting lineup and attracted Bayern Munich's attention. Until his season was cut short due to an Achilles injury, the winger made 24 starts for the Blues.



Hudson-Odoi was sidelined for several months, but Chelsea, who were then managed by Frank Lampard, were able to persuade the youngster to sign a new five-year contract. Last season, he appeared in 33 games but failed to find a starting spot and rediscover his best form.



This was the case during the season, at least until Tuchel took over for Lampard at the end of January. Hudson-Odoi was thrust onto the Chelsea team following the entry of the German.



Tuchel used him mostly as a right wing-back in 13 of his first 14 games in charge. Hudson-Odoi, on the other hand, has only played 113 minutes in the last 11 games.



Tuchel was seen giving Hudson-Odoi advice on his performance after the full-time whistle, while still on the Etihad pitch.



“The inside position where he played against Man City, this is maybe his best position, we agree on that," Tuchel explained.



"The big change he had when we brought him on was that it was not only one action that he had. Within one action there were two or three accelerations and decelerations,"



"Callum needs to understand how to use his potential. He needs to understand how to push himself to the absolute limit, not be happy with 80, 85, 90, 95 percent. He must simply be not happy about it any single day. This is the thing he has to learn, understand and live for,"



