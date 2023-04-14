Thomas Tuchel defends Sadio Mane after Sane incident

Sports News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come to the defense of winger Sadio Mane after the suspension of the Senegalese international following an altercation with Leroy Sane on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.



The Bavarians in an official release on Thursday, April 13, 2023, stated that the Senegalese has been given a one-game suspension, meaning he will miss the club's game against Hoffenheim this weekend.



Speaking about at the incident at a pre-match conference ahead of Bayern's game against Hoffenheim, Thomas Tuchel said he has known Sadio Mane for a long time and will not judge him for a single mistake.



“I'm here to defend Mané. I've known him for a very long time and only know him as an absolute professional. I also know his entourage. He has never been guilty of anything”.



“It was against the code of conduct, he recognized it and apologized,” Thomas Tuchel said at the pre-match conference on Friday, April 14, 2023, as quoted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Roman.



Meanwhile, the Bild news portable has reported that the two-time African best player could be sacrificed in the summer for the signing of a new striker.





