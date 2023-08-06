Thomas Partey wins first silverware as Arsenal beat Manchester City in FA Community Shield

Sports News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey grabbed his first silverware as an Arsenal player when the Gunners defeated Manchester City 4-2 on penalties to claim the 2023 FA Community Shield Cup on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Wembley Stadium.



Partey lasted the entire duration for Mikel Arteta’s side but was booked after a late challenge in the 17th minute.



City won both the league and the FA Cup so Arsenal who came second in the league provided the opposition per the competition’s rule.



Thomas Partey was tough in Mikel Arteta’s midfield alongside Declan Rice who was later substituted.



Substitute English youngster, Cole Palmer fetched the opening goal for Manchester City in the 77th minute with an assist from Kevin De Bruyne and that was enough to give Pep Guardiola and his charges the opener.



Mikel Arteta’s substitution paid off with Leandro Trossard pulling parity for the Gunners in extra time.



Arsenal went ahead to clinch the title following a 4-1 penalty shootouts victory, where Rodri and skipper De Bruyne missed from the spots.



Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal will kick off their campaign at the Emirates against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12 while reigning champions Manchester City will make a trip to face Burnley at the Turf Moor on Friday, August 11, 2023.



