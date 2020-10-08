Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey will need time to adjust to the English Premier League - Herbert Mensah

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman, Herbert Mensah has said that Arsenal's new signing, Thomas Partey will need time to adjust to the club and has asked fans of the club to be patient.



The deputy Black Stars midfielder joined the English side from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day after Arsenal paid his release clause of €45 million.



According to the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Thomas Partey is entering a new terrain and will need time to adjust in the English Premier League.



“Nothing makes me happier than to see Ghanaians in any legitimate walk of life being recognised!", Herbert Mensah wrote on his facebook wall.



“Thomas is an astounding footballer with wonderful qualities. He has strength, speed, an ability to read the game (like the great Makele), adapts where required, is fearless and importantly for me can transition from defence into offence."







Thomas Partey is currently with the Black Stars team in Turkey where they will take on Mali and Qatar in international friendlies.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder will team up with his new team mates after the international break.

