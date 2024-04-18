Thomas Partey watches from the bench as Arsenal lose to Bayern to crash out of UCL

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey on the benchGhana international, Thomas Partey was an unused substitute on Wednesday night when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League.



The Black Stars midfielder travelled with his club to Germany on Tuesday to prepare for the contest.



In what is a second-leg fixture in the quarter-final tie of the Uefa Champions League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta overlooked Thomas Partey and fielded the midfield trio of Jorgino, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.



While Arsenal would play well throughout the game, the team could not find the back of the Bayern Munich net in 90 minutes.



Thanks to a solitary strike from Joshua Kimmich in the 63rd minute, Bayern Munich secured a 1-0 win to progress to the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate victory.



Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates will now return to England to continue fighting for the English Premier League title in the remaining games of the 2023/24 season.