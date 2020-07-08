Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Ghana Sports Online

Thomas Partey ‘wants Arsenal transfer completed as quickly as possible’

Thomas Partey is believed to be pushing for a move to Arsenal in the coming days.



Arsenal have made the Ghanaian their top man on the transfer wish list next summer with the player also reportedly interested in moving to London.



Reports say the 27-year-old wants to seal his move to the Gunners as “quickly as possible” to avoid fallout with his current club Atletico Madrid.



Atletico Madrid are not willing to release the midfielder for any fee less than £45million.



With Arsenal willing to meet the release clause of Partey, the English Club are also considering pushing out some big names to meet the demands of Atletico Madrid.



Frenchmen Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi as well as Uruguayan Lucas Torreira who has fallen out of favor at the Club are being considered in s possible swap offer for the Ghana star.



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Edu are said to have approved the signing of the hardworking midfielder.



Partey moved to Atletico Madrid in 2013 after passing a trial with the Club and has gone on to make 125 appearances for the Club.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.