Thomas Partey unlikely to move this January transfer window - Fabrizio Romano

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, says he is not aware of any potential transfer activity involving Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey this January transfer window.



The 30-year-old has now just returned to Arsenal first-team training after recovering from a muscle injury that has kept him out since October, more than two months now.



There were reports the former Atletico Madrid man was set to leave the London club in the summer but that did not happen.



An eventual Arsenal departure for Thomas Partey looks inevitable, however, it arrival in January does not appear likely.



“Despite what’s being reported by some sources in Spain, I’m not aware of anything happening right now with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey," transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed via Caught Offside.



“Atletico Madrid are not interested, and Real Sociedad are not looking into it now - there’s nothing at the moment. Saudi clubs wanted him last June but Arsenal decided to keep him, so let’s see what’s going to be the strategy in the next few months, but for January, it looks very quiet."



Thomas Partey has made a total of five appearances this season across all competitions.