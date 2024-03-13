Thomas Partey to miss Ghana’s friendlies with Nigeria, Uganda

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey will reportedly miss the upcoming Black Stars friendly matches in the March international break.



The Black Stars are expected to return to action for the first time since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Stars will be taking on Nigeria and Uganda as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



While most of the regular national team players will be invited, Thomas Partey will be allowed to sit out the games.



The Arsenal midfield enforcer only recently recovered fully from his injury that saw him spend as many as four months on the sidelines.



Sources say the midfielder remains committed to the Black Stars and will honour a call-up whenever he is invited.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA is set to announce a new head coach for the Black Stars this week.



The coach will then invite his squad for the friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda on March 22 and March 26 respectively.