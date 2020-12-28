Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey to miss Brighton and West Brom games

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey will miss their Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Brom.



Partey suffered an injury in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham earlier this month and has since not featured for the club.



The 27-year-old missed the Gunners' win over Chelsea on Boxing Day and Arteta has revealed that the midfielder is not likely to make a return over the Christmas period.



When asked if Partey could be available for Arsenal’s fixtures against Brighton and West Brom, Arteta replied: "Not yet, he hasn’t started to train with us yet so I think he’s a few more days away."



Arsenal face Brighton on December 29 before playing West Brom on January 2. The Gunners will then host Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on January 9.



Partey has made nine appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

