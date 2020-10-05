Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Thomas Partey to earn £250,000 a week if he joins Arsenal

Partey has been wanted by Arsenal for several years

Ghana international Thomas Partey is expected to hit a financial jackpot if his dream move to English Premier League side Arsenal if finalized by 11 pm today.



With only a few hours for the European Summer transfer window to shut, it has been widely reported that Arsenal have made a dramatic late move to meet the release clause of the Black Stars deputy captain.



It is therefore expected that Thomas Partey could now join in a £56m transfer before the close of the transfer window.



Partey has been wanted by Arsenal for several years and was, along with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, Mikel Arteta’s top target. The cub has been struggling to land either player, with funds at a premium, but are understood to have expressed an intention to meet the fee for Partey and if all goes to plan a medical could take place in Madrid this evening.



Should the other hurdles be crossed, personal terms would be a formality. Partey would sign a four-year deal worth around £250,000 a week and seven-figure signing on fee. His release clause is worth £45m but, including VAT, the transfer fee will total just under £56m.



One of Arsenal’s existing midfielders, Matteo Guendouzi, has signed for Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan. Guendouzi has been out of favour since June and Arteta, exasperated by various issues with the player, has been keen to move him on. Hertha are understood to have paid a loan fee for Guendouzi but there is no obligation to buy.

