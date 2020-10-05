Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey to arrive in Ghana camp late due to imminent Arsenal move

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey is set to delay his travel to join the Black Stars ahead of the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar later this week due to his imminent move to Arsenal.



Partey has been a top transfer target for the Gunners throughout the summer transfer window.



Arsenal has previously indicated that his release clause is too high, but have now changed their stance and are willing to meet the clause.



Sources indicate that Arsenal has paid his release clause of 45 million euros and he is expected to undergo a medical in Madrid to complete the move on deadline day.



The deputy captain who is expected to join the Black Stars team in Antalya, Turkey today to begin preparations for the double-header against Mali and Qatar will have to stay in Madrid to have his medical ahead of his move to the English Premier League side.



The 27-year-old may have played his last game for Atletico Madrid over the weekend against Villareal in the Spanish La Liga.

