Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey tests negative for coronavirus, set to begin preseason today

Thomas Partey's current deal with Atletico expires in 2023

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to begin preseason with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid after testing negative for COVID-19.



The player and the rest of his Rojiblancos teammates went through the mandatory test, with only two testing positive and have since been isolated.



Diego Costa and Arias are the two in quarantine, but the rest will converge at the Wanda Metropolitano to begin preparations for the 2020/21 season.



Players on international duty will not partake in training today, until they return from their countries.





The 27-year old has an outstanding 2019/20 season, helping the Madrid based club to finish third in La Liga and reach the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.



His performances has seen him attract interest across Europe, but he is yet to make a decision about his future.



Partey's current deal with Atletico expires in 2023.

