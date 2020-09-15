Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Thomas Partey speaks about Ghana deputy captaincy role

Thomas Partey, Black Stars deputy captain

Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey says he is ‘honoured’ after being named 1st deputy skipper of the Ghana national team.



Partey has been rewarded with the vice-skipper role for his team influence since joining the Black Stars in 2016.



Taking over from Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah, the 27-year-old is expected to provide support for substantive skipper Andre Ayew and goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who is the new 2nd vice captain.



In June 2008, the former Almeria player excelled in an acting role as Black Stars captain for two international matches against Japan and Iceland.



He made his international debut for Ghana as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 triumph over in an AFCON 2017.



Partey has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.





