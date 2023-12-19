Thomas Partey shortlisted for Barcelona move in January - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey, has been named among the midfielders Barcelona are looking to sign on loan in January.



A report filed by Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona is looking to sign a defensive midfielder for the second half of the season.



Partey was included in the seven-man list presented by the Spanish outlet as the penciled names the Catalan side are considering to sign.



The rest of the list includes Renato Sanches, Kalvin Phillips, Andrey Santos, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Yann M'Vila, and Grzegorz Krychowiak.



In November 2023, the Italian football portal, Tutto Mercato reported that Partey had informed Arsenal about his intention to leave the club in January and is considering a move back to Spain.



The Ghanaian has been on the outgoing list of Arsenal for a while and was close to leaving during the summer transfer window.



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is currently close to recovering from a muscle injury he suffered in October.







EE/NOQ







