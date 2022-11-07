You are here: HomeSports2022 11 07Article 1658057

Sports News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey shortlisted for Arsenal Player of the Month award

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has been nominated for a top award at his club in England, Arsenal.

In an official statement from the English Premier League side on Monday, November 7, it has disclosed that the Black Stars poster boy has been shortlisted for the Player of the Month for October.

Last month, the highly-rated midfield enforced played a key role for Arsenal and scored two goals.

With consecutive top performances, Thomas Partey helped Arsenal to win seven games from nine matches in the match under review.

Arsenal lost one of the other two games and drew the other.

He is now up for the Arsenal Player of the Month award and faces competition from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka.




Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment