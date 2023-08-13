Thomas Partey shines at right back in Arsenal's win against Nottingham Forest

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In an unexpected turn of events during Saturday afternoon's intense match against Nottingham Forest, Thomas Partey's versatility took center stage as he showcased his prowess while playing out of his usual midfield role.



The dynamic midfielder, known for his exceptional ball control and tactical awareness, was deployed as a right back by Arsenal's manager, sparking both curiosity and excitement among fans.



However, it was Partey's remarkable performance in this unfamiliar position that not only silenced skeptics but also played a pivotal role in Arsenal's victory.



The game at the Emirates Stadium ended 2-1 in favour of Arsenal.



Nketiah leading Arsenal's attack lasted 73 minutes, he was replaced by Leandro Trossard. Partey played the entire 90 minutes for the Gunners.



Thomas Partey was rated 7.5 by Sofascore after the game. He made one block, two interceptions, two tackles, two key passes, three ground duels won out of six, and two accurate long balls out of four.



The Gunners had a breakthrough in the 26th minute. Martinelli assisted as he teased Danilo with neat footwork before a wonderful turn resulted in the ball dropping to Nketiah. The forward cuts inside before his drilled shot beats Turner via a slight deflection.



In the 32nd minute, Forest appear to have dealt with a corner, but Gibbs-White was robbed of possession. Following a neat subsequent exchange of passes, Saka took aim and bends a stunning 25-yard effort into the far corner.



Nottingham Forest scored a consolation goal in the 82nd minute through Taiwo Awoniyi. Awoniyi's goal was assisted by substitute Anthony Elanga.