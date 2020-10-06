Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey sends touching message to Atletico Madrid after Arsenal transfer

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has penned an emotional message to Atletico Madrid after completing his transfer to Arsenal.



The 27-year-old signed a long-term deal with the Gunners, having paid his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.



Partey made 35 league appearances and scored three goals for Diego Simeone's side as they finished third in La Liga last season.



"Dear Atletico fans, today I only have words of gratitude with you. For several years now, Atlético de Madrid has been my home and a part of this family will always be with me."



"I want to thank the club for the trust placed in me from day one, but above all, I want to thank you, this wonderful hobby that I accepted from the first moment and that has shown that it is both in good times and in bad times and you never truly stop believing."



"Atlético de Madrid is not just a club, it is a family. Thank you ?" a post translated from Spanish on Partey’s official Instagram page reads.





