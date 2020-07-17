Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Thomas Partey scores in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfield dynamo Thomas Partey was on the score sheet for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 win over Getafe on Thursday evening.



Partey grabbed the second goal for his side to grab the second goal after a goalless first half.



Back from recess, Spanish forward Marcos Llorente scored the opener with a fine finish in the 54th minute to give Madrid the lead at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.



Second half substitute Partey scored what proved to be the match winner with 10 minutes to end proceedings.



He came on for Saul Niguez in the 66th minute.



The 27-year-old has scored 3 goals in 33 league games this season.

