Thomas Partey saved my coaching career at Tema Youth - Tony Lokko

Inter Allies head coach, Tony Lokko

Inter Allies head coach, Tony Lokko has recounted how Thomas Partey saved his coaching career at Tema Youth Football Club.



Partey played for the Tema-based club before joining the Spanish La Liga side, Atletico Madrid in 2011.



Tony Lokko, who is currently the head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies recounted that they needed to win a game to book their qualification to the Premier League.



However, they went to a goal down and the only player he knew could turn things around for him was the Arsenal midfielder.



In an interview with the Mail, he said: “It was a match to qualify for the Premiership."



“We were a goal down. I called him from the bench. I said, “I believe in you. Go and change the face of the game."



“He got the equalizer and made sure we won the game. He ran to me and I have never forgotten that” he added.



Partey joined Arsenal this summer and made his full Premier League debut in a defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

