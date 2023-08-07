You are here: HomeSports2023 08 07Article 1819631

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey's performance against Manchester City resurrects Michael Essien debate on social media

Thomas Partey's performance for Arsenal in their Community Shield win over Manchester City has sparked a debate among some Ghanaians who have compared him to Chelsea and Ghanaian legend Michael Essien.

Partey had a colossal performance against City as he controlled the midfield and guided the Gunners to a 4-1 win on penalties after the game ended one-all at Wembley on August 6, 2023.

The 29-year-old was one of the talking points after the match as many highlighted how influential he was in Arsenal's system.

While singing the praises of the former Atletico Madrid man, one handler tweeted: "Thomas Partey's football intelligence put him ahead of Micheal Essien."

The tweet ignited a heated debate as some Arsenal fans sided with the assertion whereas some Chelsea fans and a section of Ghanaians disagreed.

Michael Essien, one-time BBC Footballer of the year, is rated as one of Ghana and Africa's greatest-ever midfielders and also has a great legacy in European football after playing for Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and other notable clubs.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is rated as one of the best defensive midfielders in football and arguably the best on the African continent currently.


Checkout some reactions below