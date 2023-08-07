Thomas Partey's performance against Manchester City resurrects Michael Essien debate on social media

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey's performance for Arsenal in their Community Shield win over Manchester City has sparked a debate among some Ghanaians who have compared him to Chelsea and Ghanaian legend Michael Essien.



Partey had a colossal performance against City as he controlled the midfield and guided the Gunners to a 4-1 win on penalties after the game ended one-all at Wembley on August 6, 2023.



The 29-year-old was one of the talking points after the match as many highlighted how influential he was in Arsenal's system.



While singing the praises of the former Atletico Madrid man, one handler tweeted: "Thomas Partey's football intelligence put him ahead of Micheal Essien."



The tweet ignited a heated debate as some Arsenal fans sided with the assertion whereas some Chelsea fans and a section of Ghanaians disagreed.



Michael Essien, one-time BBC Footballer of the year, is rated as one of Ghana and Africa's greatest-ever midfielders and also has a great legacy in European football after playing for Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and other notable clubs.



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is rated as one of the best defensive midfielders in football and arguably the best on the African continent currently.





Checkout some reactions below





Essien had a far better career. He did what he knew how to do so well. But make we take ball put ground paa de33 Partey dey ball. I feel there's something hindering him. He just is too relaxed and doesn't feel the need to explode. Essien on the contrary was a beast that will kill https://t.co/9bJlTLH2EP — sui generis (N.Y.) (@_rhodium_1) August 7, 2023

Nostalgia is preventing you from accepting the fact that Partey technically gifted than Essien. Watch this !!!!!https://t.co/Uao4uA7gk6 — Maestro (@EbenezerAppau9) August 7, 2023

But how can you compare Partey to Michael Essien? Essien is miles ahead of Thomas Partey. ???? — Kweku Boye???? ???????? (@BoyeKweku) August 6, 2023

Partey isn’t even close to Rodri how much more Michael Essien Lol

Charley let’s put this country man support aside and let’s talk about real football!!! https://t.co/4TaknmknDp — Drayyy???????? (@drayy09) August 6, 2023

Comparing Essien to Partey is like comparing Modric to Mason Mount — Kuame Oliver ???? (@KuameOliver_) August 6, 2023

The lady is schooling the guys on the Partey-Essien argument???? — MrOpare (@mista_opare) August 6, 2023

This is what i get from those who started watching football when doing anything for twitter engagements became a thing.



You’re entitled to your opinion but Read the room Obaa Hemma. No one is forcing you to be an influencer at everything. At least you spelt “Essien” well this… https://t.co/XyoLzEzvo5 — Sage Kenny ???????? (@Donsarkcess) August 6, 2023

PARTEY VS ESSIEN



Passing: PARTEY

Dribbling :PARTEY

Tackles: ESSIEN

Interceptions: ESSIEN

Awareness: PARTEY

Ball control: PARTEY

Creativity: PARTEY

Vision: PARTEY

Pace: ESSIEN

Strength:ESSIEN

Positioning: PARTEY

Goals: PARTEY

Assist: ESSIEN pic.twitter.com/8CYwYoZOwl — Maestro (@EbenezerAppau9) August 7, 2023

Essien was known for his work rate and power but partey technically better than him. https://t.co/Sz2ViFCQLj — EFUA ????????❤️ (@Efua_ampofoa) August 6, 2023

“Essien had it all but Partey is intelligent than him.”

I off ???? pic.twitter.com/wSGdePbuof — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) August 6, 2023

Partey is yet to play the football Essien played at Lyon, some of these Twitter influencers shouldn't bore us with bollocks in the name of opinion Partey level no even catch Bernard Kumordzi sef???? pic.twitter.com/JySReNUGSG — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) August 7, 2023

Do you know essien????????????? aaa. You watch essien play in lyon an chelsea? — scarfaces (@KofiNuamah2) August 6, 2023

You were a small girl when Michael Essien was playing football



Stop disrespecting legends for X engagement — Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye ✪ (@fiifizard) August 6, 2023