Thomas Partey's goal against Tottenham voted goal of 2022

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey's sensational goal against Tottenham in the English Premier League has been voted as Arsenal's goal of 2022.



Partey's goal against Tottenham received 51% of the vote, with Granit Xhaka's goal against Manchester United receiving 11% of the vote to finish second, and Partey's goal against Nottingham Forest receiving 9%.



The Ghanaian's spectacular curled ball from outside the box to the top corner against Spurs gave Arsenal the lead in the game. The Gunners went on to win 3-1 on Saturday, October 1, 2022.



Partey scored a similar goal in Arsenal's 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the same month. His goal won Arsenal's goal of the month of October.



The Gunners will face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, December 30, 2022, in their final game of the year.







