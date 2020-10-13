Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey's father reveals advise that persuaded his son to join Arsenal

Jacob Partey, father of Arsenal Ghanaian star player

Father of new Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Jacob Partey has revealed that he had to convince his son to join Arsenal despite their lack of champions league football.



Partey joined the Gunners on transfer deadline day after the English giants triggered his Atletico Madrid release clause.



The 27-year-old had to decide between the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League after Juventus and Chelsea also showed interest.



However, Partey's father explains he had to motivate his son to help Arsenal return to Europe's elite competition by signing for the club.



"I went to a coaching course so I have been reading the sportsbooks and highlights and also other histories about sportsmen and women, so I told him this thing is an opportunity that has come to pass some years back," he told Joy Sports.



"What I [noticed] was that he was [only] willing to play where there is Champions League but [I suggested to him that] can’t he be where there is no Champions League and help them get into the Champions League?



"My advice to him was irrespective of the big move, he has to keep training seriously and not lose focus. Not chase ladies so he doesn’t flop! And he was very receptive of that."



He continued: "We weren’t disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come for Partey.



"We were aware of the [other teams that were interested]: Juventus, Chelsea and so forth. So through all of this, we knew God was with us. From that minute we started to dance to ‘Party after Party’."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.