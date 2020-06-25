Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Thomas Partey's agent set to arrive in London to conclude Arsenal talks

The representatives of Thomas Teye Partey are expected to travel to London in the coming days to finalize talks for the Atletico Madrid midfield star.



The 27-year-old looks destined for the Emirates stadium after refusing to sign a contract extension with the Spanish outfit.



The Black Stars ace who has established himself as one of La Liga's powerful midfielders has been consistently linked with a move to the Gunners.



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Ghanaian, making him his top priority signing this summer.



The Gunners are desperate to tie the midfielder down with a mouth-watering offer after stuttering on the return of Premier League action.



Partey has become a key man for Diego Simeone’ side to put a host of top European clubs on alert.



JJSports, who represent Partey, should be in London by the close of the week to hold talks with the English side.



Arsenal has ‘€50m on the table’ for Partey, who is now ‘one step away’ from a move to the Emirates.

