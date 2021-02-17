Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey ruled out of Europa League clash against Benfica

Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey will miss the Europa League Round of 32 first leg against Benfica on Thursday.



The Ghana international has been plagued by injuries since his move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last year.



The 27-year old suffered a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.



The Black Stars midfielder lasted 75 minutes in the game against Aston Villa before being substituted.



His second major injury since joining the club.



Partey has been ruled out of the game and Arteta is counting on Kieran Tierney to be fit for the game.



Tierney continues with his recovery from a strain on his lower right leg which saw him miss the 4-2 win against Leeds United.



"Although it is still not sure, if there is a player who has a greater chance of playing that match, it is Kieran."



"In the next few days I can surely complete some parts of the training with the team. But I don't know how it will evolve until the date approaches," added Arteta. Unfortunately, Thomas doesn't seem like he can recover in time.



Arsenal have been in a good run of form and will hope to extend it to the Europa League.



