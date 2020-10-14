Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey reveals why he joined Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has confessed his love for Arsenal after joining them from Atletico Madrid.



Partey says he has been an admirer of the Gunners and their Invincible season is what endeared him to the club.



Speaking during his unveiling by the club, Partey said he was excited to live a(the) dream of joining a club he has always loved.



He reserved special praise for Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Vieira, Pires and Bergkamp.



“I feel so great, excited, it is something that makes me feel great, makes me feel important and it is a great feeling to be here.”



“I have followed Arsenal for a long time. When we were young, we used to watch so many games, when they had the Invincibles season in 2004, they were so great. That is when they won the hearts of so many people.



“There were a lot of great players [here at the club] before. Ian Wright was here, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Pires, Bergkamp was one of the greatest, and that season was great,” (he intimated)



Partey has also promised to help the Gunners end their thirst for Premier League title.



Partey who is on a four-year deal said that winning major titles with Arsenal is a reason he joined the club.



“Everybody is wanting to win all the trophies that can be won. That’s my goal also. It’s something that’s difficult but we’re working towards it and we’re ready.



We have to go all out and try and achieve all I have said. That’s the objective of the club and myself. We have to get back to where we belong,”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.