Thomas Partey returns to full training

Thomas Partey is set to end his spell on the sidelines after returning to Arsenal FC training on Friday.



The Ghanaian international has progressed well since sustaining a thigh injury on December 6.



He has started to train outside and will continue with his daily assessments and monitoring.



Despite this latest development, the midfielder won’t be travelling for the trip to West Brom tomorrow.



The match against Newcastle on January 9th is seen as a realistic return date for the player.

