Thomas Partey returns to Black Stars squad ahead of friendlies against Mexico and USA

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey has made a successful return ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USA.



Partey's absence was keenly felt during the crucial AFCON 2023 qualifier against Central African Republic, where his injury sidelined him from the pivotal clash.



The Arsenal midfielder is part of the twenty-three players called up by Chris Hughton for this month’s international friendly matches.



Ghana will take on Mexico at the Bank of America stadium – Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Nashville Tennessee.



Coach Chris Hughton is expected to use the two friendlies as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.