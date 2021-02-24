Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal training ahead of Europa League tie against Benfica

Partey is back in training

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost ahead of Thursday's Europa League decider against Benfica following the return of Thomas Partey to training.



The Ghana deputy captain has missed the last three games across all competitions with a thigh injury sustained in the 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa at the beginning of the month.



However, the 27-year-old was spotted in Saturday's training session at London Colney, ahead of the Manchester City clash, although it seemed he was involved in his own individual session as he peeked through the netting to keep tabs on his teammates.



With that said, Arteta could soon be able to call upon his big-money summer signing as his side looks to overcome Benfica at the round of 32 stage in the Europa League.



As mentioned earlier, Partey has been training individually in recent days.



The midfielder has taken a major step towards being available for selection once again as on Tuesday he was involved in a session alongside his teammates.



Ahead of the game in Athens, Partey was put through his paces at the club's London Colney training base.



In a five-minute clip uploaded to Arsenal.com, Partey can be seen going through a light jog alongside Granit Xhaka at the beginning of the session and that is soon followed up with some work with the ball.



Also taking part in the session was the likes of Martin Odegaard, Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe which means Arteta has a near full-strength squad.



Partey joined the Premier League from La Liga side, Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £45million. Partey has registered one assist in 11 Premier League games.